Groton, CT

Bring Mystic Oral School project 'divorce' to a quick end

By The Day Editorial Board
The Day
 5 days ago

It would seem to be in the best interests of developer Jeffrey Respler and Town of Groton officials to use the current mediation talks to find an equitable means to part ways rather than go down the road of protracted litigation, given that there appears no chance the talks will lead to the project Respler envisioned for the former Mystic Oral School property.

When Respler met with our editorial board, he said the project had to be developed at a significantly large scale to make his redevelopment concept work. That concept was to turn the vacant state property into a sort of village. Respler envisioned a dense development of as many as 900 units of varying housing styles.

This would provide the people and the revenue necessary, he explained, for the vital aim of redeveloping the former property — finding new creative uses for the existing buildings. Respler planned to convert them into shops, serving the “Mystic River Bluffs” community, with upper floor offices. There would be hiking trails, kayak launches and other amenities around and about the property, all open to the general public.

But it is now clear that vision will not be realized. There has been considerable public opposition with the central argument being that the scale of the project is too large. Meanwhile, the Planning and Zoning Commission has made it clear it will not approve the zone changes necessary to make the envisioned project possible.

Instead, it envisions a far more modest approach, with nuanced adjustments to the existing zoning, rather than a full-scale overhaul. The present RU-80 zoning accommodates one-family dwellings, agricultural activities, and other such low-density activities. Commissioners indicated being open to amendments to allow two-family units or age-restricted housing, potentially with a mix of commercial uses.

If Respler is to be believed, none of that fits his vision of how the oral school structures can be renovated and retrofitted for new uses.

In naming his Respler Homes LLC as preferred developer, however, the council offered assurances that were beyond its power to fulfill. Among them a stipulation in the development agreement stating the town “shall be responsible for amending its Zoning Regulations to provide for and permit, subject to reasonable conditions and approvals, the development contemplated in this Agreement.”

Such a pledge has no business being in a development agreement. Zoning decisions are the domain of the Planning and Zoning Commission and it cannot be mandated to act in a certain way by the council. Town officials have potentially put the community in a legal bind.

Yet elsewhere in the agreement it notes, “The drafting, pendency or execution of this Agreement is not intended to supplant or influence the roles of the Town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Planning Director, Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission, or other regulatory body...with respect to any aspect of any zoning, subdivision, inland wetlands, coastal (or) building permit.”

So maybe it is not such a bind.

Respler is making the argument the town has to at least try to seek the zone changes contemplated by the developer. But to what end? The P&Z has made its position clear.

Town officials, meanwhile, have pointed to deadlines and requirements that the developer has not met. These disputes have led to the start of mediation, as provided in the development agreement.

This project is not going to happen. Anyone paying attention knows that. A divorce is in order. The only question is how ugly it gets.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.

