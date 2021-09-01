Cancel
More than 70 State Department officials pen letter to Blinken flagging ‘antisemitic’ employee

By Michael Lee
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

State Department officials sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken about “an openly antisemitic department employee” and calling for him to be removed. “Not only is his propagation of antisemitic ideas highly disturbing and offensive to Jewish and non-Jewish employees alike, but as Jewish employees, we feel his presence at the Department is threatening,” states the letter, which was organized by the Jewish Americans and Friends in Foreign Affairs employee group.

