GARRETSON, S.D. -- After winning its season opener in an overtime affair on the road against Mankato Loyola, the Worthington High School girls soccer team had a different result Saturday in Garretson, S.D. Host Garretson shut out the Trojans 8-0. The hosts moved out to a 4-0 first half lead, then scored four more goals in the second half against a WHS squad that coach Emily Ahlquist said wasn't operating at full capacity. The Trojans played with half their defenders nursing injuries. That notwithstanding, the team just didn't play well.