Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

City of Las Cruces names new financial services director

By Bulletin report
lascrucesbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeann Demouche has been selected as the new director of financial services for the City of Las Cruces, the city announced. Demouche began her career with the city as a water conservation coordinator with the Utilities Department in 2011. She has also held the city positions of rate and economic analyst manager, fleet administrator and chief budget officer. Demouche has served since June 2021 as the interim director of financial services.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#The Utilities Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy