First lady Jill Biden visits Camp Lejeune, meets with military families

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — First lady Jill Biden made a visit to Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday. Her visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune comes as the area and the rest of the country are mourning the loss of the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan. She took part in a listening session with several military and veteran family members. It’s said to be part of a White House initiative called Joining Forces.