Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camp Lejeune, NC

First lady Jill Biden visits Camp Lejeune, meets with military families

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — First lady Jill Biden made a visit to Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday. Her visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune comes as the area and the rest of the country are mourning the loss of the 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan. She took part in a listening session with several military and veteran family members. It’s said to be part of a White House initiative called Joining Forces.

www.wnct.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Camp Lejeune, NC
Government
City
Midway Park, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Grant
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joining Forces#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy