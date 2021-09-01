Future-Oriented City Designs

Tesla's again grabbed metric yards of headlines over its yoke steering wheel for the new Model S. While it's the first yoke-shaped wheel to make an OEM production vehicle, the type has been imagined and tried on cars, and for sale, for years. Syd Mead's original twin yokes in the "Blade Runner" Spinner that turned into the cinematic version and the gullwing wheel in K.I.T.T. are two well-known versions, but OEMs were experimenting with the design on real concepts at the same time. The yoke and digital dash in the 1986 Oldsmobile Incas concept will still look current in 2050. GM Design recently tapped its own well, posting a design for a new yoke-like steering wheel with a central digital display on Instagram.