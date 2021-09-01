Future-Oriented City Designs
Kaleidoscope Nordic have released their proposal for a unique concept city that is fuelled using natural resources. Titled Powered by Ulsteinvik, this design concept is future-oriented and establishes a space where a series of public and private institutions can co-exist. From cafes, office spaces to medical centers - this city proposal has been rigorously thought out. The architects incorporate solar panels and sunshade systems onto the buildings' facades to fuel the city with sustainable energy. They also propose a unique residential typology that uses a circulation system that collects rainwater from the roof, then used throughout the apartments. The city is completed with a shared greenhouse and a large kitchen where residents can cook and dine together.www.trendhunter.com
