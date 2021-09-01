Citrusy Pre-Workout Supplements
American supplement and nutrition retailer Nutrishop has unveiled a new flavor of MERK™ Intense Pre-Workout Formula by Stance Supplements called 'Psycho Citrus.'. According to the company, 'Psycho Citrus' is "not your typical orange flavor," but a refreshing blend of all-natural tropical fruit flavors that, when mixed with water, intends to provide gym-goers with a refreshing beverage before their workouts. In terms of its composition and nutritional profile, users can expect all the same energizing ingredients found in previous MERK products. These include 6g of Citrulline Malate, 550mg of VitaCholine, 3.2g of Beta-Alanine, 350mg of caffeine, and 200 mg of AlphaSize (L-Alpha glyceryl phosphorylcholine).www.trendhunter.com
