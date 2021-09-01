Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Citrusy Pre-Workout Supplements

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican supplement and nutrition retailer Nutrishop has unveiled a new flavor of MERK™ Intense Pre-Workout Formula by Stance Supplements called 'Psycho Citrus.'. According to the company, 'Psycho Citrus' is "not your typical orange flavor," but a refreshing blend of all-natural tropical fruit flavors that, when mixed with water, intends to provide gym-goers with a refreshing beverage before their workouts. In terms of its composition and nutritional profile, users can expect all the same energizing ingredients found in previous MERK products. These include 6g of Citrulline Malate, 550mg of VitaCholine, 3.2g of Beta-Alanine, 350mg of caffeine, and 200 mg of AlphaSize (L-Alpha glyceryl phosphorylcholine).

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus#Pre Workout#Nutrition#Caffeine#American#Psycho Citrus#Citrulline Malate#Vitacholine#Alphasize#Himalayan Rock Salt#Actigin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
Weight Losstippnews.com

7 Ways to Get Rid of Unwanted Belly Fat

Belly fat is an all-too-common issue. Whether you’ve just entered your forties, have recently had a baby, or have simply packed on a few pounds, excess fat in this area is guaranteed to diminish both your comfort and your confidence. If you’re nervous when donning your swimming suit, your birthday suit, or a form-fitting pant suit, taking a proactive approach to banishing belly fat is a must. Fortunately, there are seven easy ways to target these troublesome fat stores.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
Healthtriathlete.com

When to Take Your Vitamins and Supplements

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually at $49 for Triathlete and $99 for Outside+. When it comes to taking vitamins and supplements, it turns out the ‘when’ is just as important as the ‘what.’ But, the good news is that nailing down the best time to take your vitamins isn’t rocket science either.
HealthAugusta Free Press

Best magnesium supplement for leg muscle cramps

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you often suffer from muscle cramps in your legs or any other part of the body during the night or daytime, then one of the possible causes of the problem is a nutrient deficiency. There are different nutrients that are needed...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
FitnessPosted by
GreenMatters

How Natural Sugars Affect the Body

Despite what many diet books and weight loss plans say, the human body needs at least some sugar to function. We usually get it from eating, either by consuming natural sugar in things like fruits and dairy products, to eating carbohydrates which transform into sugar as they are digested. And while refined sugar is widely considered to be bad for our health, many sugar-hungry people have found themselves wondering if natural sugar is bad for us as well.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Nourishing Hair Supplements

KeraNew by Kintsugi Hair is a nourishing hair complex by hair care brand Kintsugi Hair and it's designed to address signs of aging hair by giving hair what it needs from the inside out. As plastic surgeon and Kintsugi co-founder, Dr. John Layke says, "Beautiful hair, just like glowing skin, is an inside job. That's why we created this innovative formula to help support your body with the necessary nutrients to promote a full head of shiny, silky hair.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for Cellulite, According to Dietitians

If you're feeling less than confident because of cellulite dimples on your thighs, butt, stomach, or arms, you're not alone. According to a 2015 review published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, up to 90 percent of women develop cellulite after puberty, and many men find themselves dealing with the appearance of dimpled skin, as well.
Dietsspring.org.uk

The Diet That Lowers Cholesterol Levels

This diet is the most effective regimen for reducing “bad” cholesterol, a review of 49 studies confirms. A plant-based diet — particularly a vegan diet — can substantially lower total cholesterol, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol in four weeks. A review of 49 studies found that plant-based diets...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink To Boost Your Metabolism, Says Dietitian

The summer is coming to an end, and it's time to cozy up inside with your favorite drink. And although pumpkin spice lattes have made their beloved return, these aren't always the healthiest options. If you're looking for some healthy beverage choices this fall, it may be a good idea...
HealthPosted by
Racine County Eye

5 Brain-Booster Supplements You Need to Know

An important piece of healthy living is healthy eating. There are incredible benefits to having a nutrient-dense diet, but sometimes, our bodies need a little boost. This is where supplements come in – they can help fill a nutritional gap you may have, and help us live healthier, happier lives. When you’re not getting the correct nutrients to support your brain, your neurons become impaired and slow down. This can cause lethargy and lack of focus – even forgetfulness.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Kale, Says Dietitian

Kale is known as a superfood, and when you take a look at the nutrition value of this leafy green, you'll understand why. This leafy green contains important vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, and it can help us fight off colds, improve our bone health, and even help us have a better hair day.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Your Guide to Men’s Supplements

Drugstore shelves are lined with vitamins, herbal remedies, and other supplements that make some big claims, but jumping on the bandwagon could end up doing more harm than good. Many people stockpile supplements in the hope of treating a chronic condition, but there’s no such thing as a quick fix. Father’s Day is a great time to take stock of what’s in your medicine cabinet and talk to your doctor to make sure your regimen is giving you the most benefit for your buck. Read what a Scripps natural supplements expert has to say on the subject here.
Pharmaceuticalsnaturalproductsinsider.com

Omega-3 supplements are going for gold – download

With fish oils being the most popular supplements in the world, the importance of omega-3s in brain, eye, immune health and more are clearly a priority for many people. But even athletes–or simply people with active lifestyles–could see numerous benefits from omega-3 supplements, such as a lowered risk of heart disease and even a reduction in muscle soreness, according to recent clinical studies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy