Ramsey L. Harris

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Maryland Market Manager for Community Development Banking at PNC Bank, National Association. Ramsey L. Harris was recently promoted to Greater Maryland Market Manager for Community Development Banking at PNC. Harris provides strategic leadership and financial solutions for social challenges that focus on affordable housing, economic development, community development lending and investing, financial education and revitalization/stabilization of neighborhoods or communities in distress. Harris has over 15 years of financial services experience.

Maryland State
