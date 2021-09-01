Cancel
Penn Road In Wynnewood Is Closed For A Reason

By Gerry
thisislowermerion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Ilgenfritz reported last year on August 4 for MainLineMediaNews.com – Shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, crews from the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore and the water rescue team from the Gladwyne Fire Company were called to the area of Wynnewood and Penn roads in Wynnewood on the report of a woman trapped inside a car in flooded waters. The car was mostly submerged in a low-lying area on Penn Road, going under the SEPTA Paoli/Thorndale line.

