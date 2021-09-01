‘Data lakehouse’ company Databricks raises another $1.6bn, valuation hits $38bn
Software startup Databricks has yet again raised a huge amount of money, and seen its valuation skyrocket. The 'data lakehouse' company, which develops products for processing structured and unstructured data, raised $1.6 billion in a Series H round. The deal – which was led by Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global, and included Baillie Gifford, UC Investments and ClearBridge – valued the company at $38bn.aibusiness.com
