‘Data lakehouse’ company Databricks raises another $1.6bn, valuation hits $38bn

aibusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware startup Databricks has yet again raised a huge amount of money, and seen its valuation skyrocket. The 'data lakehouse' company, which develops products for processing structured and unstructured data, raised $1.6 billion in a Series H round. The deal – which was led by Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global, and included Baillie Gifford, UC Investments and ClearBridge – valued the company at $38bn.

