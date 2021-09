The proposed rate increases would include a 8.8% increase for single-family residential customers.Hillsboro residents could see their water rates increase by close to 9% each month, under a new proposal from the city's water department. Single-family residential customers would see their rates increase by 8.8%, according to a statement from the city asking for public comments on the proposal Wednesday, Sept. 1. More than 80% of Hillsboro's single-family residential customers use about 6,000 gallons of water per month and currently pay about $39.08 per month, according to city officials. Those customers with that level of water usage would see their...