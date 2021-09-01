Portugal To Remain Open to American Travelers
The Portuguese Government has announced that discretionary travel to and from the United States is still allowed. The statement by the Ministries of Health, Internal Administration, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Infrastructure and Housing was made on Tuesday in an official dispatch by the Portuguese Government, according to VisitAlentejo. This comes just 1 day after the European Union recommended that member states reimplement travel restrictions on US travelers. That suggestion was based on rising Delta variant numbers in the US.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
