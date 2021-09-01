Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Portugal To Remain Open to American Travelers

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portuguese Government has announced that discretionary travel to and from the United States is still allowed. The statement by the Ministries of Health, Internal Administration, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Infrastructure and Housing was made on Tuesday in an official dispatch by the Portuguese Government, according to VisitAlentejo. This comes just 1 day after the European Union recommended that member states reimplement travel restrictions on US travelers. That suggestion was based on rising Delta variant numbers in the US.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Portuguese Government#The Ministries Of Health#Internal Administration#Foreign Affairs#Visitalentejo#The European Union#Americans#Portuguese#Cork Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Should Unvaccinated Travelers Be Allowed To Fly?

Many cruise lines and tour operators require proof of full vaccination in order to travel. Could this happen with air travel, too?. The spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant has changed plenty of vacation plans already and poses a concern for both the nation and the wider world. Just recently,...
WorldIdaho8.com

European countries reimpose bans on US tourists

The prospect of European travel for Americans has begun to diminish once more as countries adopt new measures in response to a recent surge in US Covid cases. Earlier this week, the European Union announced it was dropping the United States from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential US travelers.
U.S. PoliticsTravelPulse

Which European Countries Are Altering Policies Towards US Travelers?

Following the European Union’s removal of the U.S. from its “safe” list of countries earlier this week, some of the bloc’s member nations have changed their policies about allowing American tourists. The E.U.’s governing body had classified the U.S. as a safe travel market back in June, when widespread COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Must Take a COVID Test Before Going Here—Even If You're Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID has become more than just an essential way to protect yourself against the virus—it also allows you to bypass many of the pandemic restrictions still in place. From concerts to sporting events to live theater, unvaccinated individuals have been required to get a COVID test and provide negative results, while vaccinated people have been able to glide through with proof of vaccination alone. But as the Delta variant continues its rampage, some places have added new restrictions, and now, proof of vaccination alone won't be enough in certain situations.
TravelThrillist

The U.S. Just Added 4 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

As the Delta variant continues to complicate the fight against COVID-19 worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other US agencies have scrambled to update their guidance for American travelers. Just last week, the CDC added seven countries to its Level 4 "avoid travel" list due to "very high" transmission rates, and now, the health authority is giving four additional countries that designation.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

Current Entry Rules For All 27 Countries in the European Union

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Last Monday, I wrote a post about the breaking news that the EU had just taken the US off its safe travel list. The headlines around the USA were no doubt jaw-dropping but they might have also been a little misleading. That’s because the EU, which represents 27 of the 44 European countries, was only making a recommendation, not a direct order. That’s right, the EU recommendation is non-binding.
LifestyleNews Channel Nebraska

Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists now

For much of 2021, US passport holders have seen an expanding list of international travel options. But with the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, that list has started contracting a little. On August 30, the European Union recommended that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Italy has new rules for US travelers - here's what you need to know

The European Union has removed the US from its safe travel list, amid concerns over a surge in cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. As a result, US travelers heading to Italy will have to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arrival and, if unvaccinated, will spend at least five days self-isolating upon arrival.
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
TravelTravelPulse

Airlines Forced To Adjust To European Travel Restrictions

Airlines – both in the U.S. and Europe – are making adjustments and cancellations in the wake of European Union recommendations regarding new, more stringent travel requirements on Americans. The EU announced last week it was recommending that the United States be removed from its 27-country “safe list” for accepting...
Worldtheeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19 ALERT: US Travelers Barred from the European Union

Attention, travelers from the US wanting to visit Europe: the European Union has now reportedly taken the US off its safe travel list. The delta variant has rampaged all over the United States, prompting the European Union to issue a new restriction for travelers coming from the US. The EU...
Tennistheclevelandamerican.com

CDC lists Puerto Rico as “most dangerous” place for Govt-19

Passengers arriving at Louis Munas Maran Airport are queuing up to give their travel notice. – Tennis a. Jones. The company warned passengers not to travel to Puerto Rico until they have been vaccinated. By Metro Puerto Rico. Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8:43 p.m. Passengers arriving at Louis Munas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy