With just a few weeks left to go in the regular season, baseball's pennant races will be a daily story the rest of the month. Some divisions--namely the Central in both leagues--are essentially wrapped up already, but there are still plenty of things left to be decided. Two division races in the National League appear likely to come down to the wire, and both wild card races will be full of intrigue. Let's look into 25 individual players who will play a large part in determining how these races play out.