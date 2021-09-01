Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Housing

The power of maps: How charting Zambia’s slums could help manage future urban population explosions

By VisionAIres: AI-based automation needs humans
aibusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 11 years since Zambia last conducted a census. The most recent one, completed in 2010, recorded demographic data on 13 million people and 3.2 million households – missing an estimated 7.3 percent of the population. These unaccounted-for people were mostly from rural areas — but a lot has...

aibusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Un#Explosions#Urban Planning#World Population#National Mapping Agency#Ordnance Survey#Ai Business#Sub Saharan#Zambian#Igc#Os#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
IndustryEntrepreneur

A Record-Breaking 44 Container Ships are Stuck Off the Coast of California

This story originally appeared on Business Insider. Forty-four freight ships are stuck awaiting entry into California's two largest ports, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Exchange of Southern California reported on Saturday. The queue is a result of the labor shortage, COVID-19-related disruptions,...
Energy IndustryNew Scientist

Why the UK doesn't need a new coal mine

THE past few months have seen temperature records smashed. Global warming has cranked up extreme weather events that have wrecked towns by fire and flood. So it seems an odd time for the UK to consider opening a new coal mine. Woodhouse Colliery, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, would be the...
Public HealthPosted by
Grist

Medical journals warn of an even bigger health threat than COVID

COVID-19 has upended daily life like nothing else this century. It has shuttered economies, plunged millions into economic uncertainty, and killed 4.5 million and counting since the start of last year. For these reasons and many more, the pandemic has dominated any discussion around public health. But medical experts are warning of an even worse threat.
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
HealthNature.com

Regular intake of energy drinks and multivitamin supplements is associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels in post-bariatric patients

The aim of the present survey was to analyze plasma vitamin B6 levels in post-bariatric patients and to elucidate the causal factors associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels. This is a retrospective analysis of electronic patient data of all post-bariatric patients evaluated at the endocrine outpatient clinic of the University Hospital Basel in 2017, for which plasma vitamin B6 values were assessed during regular follow-up visits. In total, 205 patients were included in the study, whereof a minority of 43% had vitamin B6 levels in the normal range. 50% of the patients had vitamin B6 levels up to fourfold higher than the upper normal limit and 7% had levels more than fourfold above the upper normal limit. Vitamin B6 deficiency was not observed in any patient. While multivitamin supplementation in general was associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels, the highest vitamin B6 levels were found after biliopancreatic diversion (BPD) and in patients who reported daily energy drink intake. Elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels up to fourfold above the upper normal limit are common in postbariatric patients and are associated with regular multivitamin supplementation, while highly elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels were seen primarily upon regular energy drink intake. Thus, a regular follow-up of vitamin B6 plasma levels and critical evaluation of vitamin B6 supplementation, either as part of the multivitamin preparation or related to regular energy drink intake, is highly warranted and should be an integral part of the routine post-bariatric follow-up.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Novel Renewable Technologies That Could Power the Future

You've heard, of course, of solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric power plants, but did you know there are some other lesser-known renewable technologies currently in the pipeline? From stretchable or paint-infused solutions that can generate electricity from the Sun to ways for you to power your own electronics, the future of energy generation may be a very alien place to live in indeed.
TrafficScienceBlog.com

How future trains could be less noisy

Rail transportation is core to Europe’s plans to become carbon neutral by 2050, but noisy trains are an obstacle that will need to be first overcome. ‘We have a lot of resistance from people (living) beside the tracks who are against all construction and upgrades of the lines,’ said Rudiger Garburg, senior consultant for noise and vibrations technology at German railway company Deutsche Bahn AG. ‘It really is a bottleneck, (when) we speak about transforming transport and transferring traffic from road to rail.’
EnvironmentGreat Lakes Now

Waste-To-Energy Tech Could Slash U.S. Water Sector Carbon Emissions, But Its Potential Remains Underdeveloped

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Africawkzo.com

From garbage to garden, Nairobi resident helps slum bloom

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A decade ago, a patch of land in Nairobi’s Dandora district was a dumping ground for the trash of the city’s wealthier residents with scarcely a plant to be seen. Now, children play on the grass and locals relax among avocado trees as birds sing in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy