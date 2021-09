Báez scores winning run after Mets fans greet him with boos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Javier Báez is looking for a little faith. After apologizing to New York Mets fans for giving them a thumbs down in response to the boos players have heard from their home crowd at Citi Field, the veteran infielder asked for fans to have their backs as they try to save their season. When Báez stepped to the plate for his first at-bat Tuesday, Mets fans let him know where they stood.