Brantley County, GA

Brantley County Schools extends virtual learning, A/B schedule

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Brantley County Public Schools has announced that its hybrid system, consisting of an A/B schedule plus virtual learning on Mondays, will continue through Friday, Sept. 17.

All students will attend virtual class on Mondays while on Tuesdays and Thursdays, half of the students will attend in-person classes and the other half will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.

STORY: How it started vs. how it’s going: DCPS’ mask mandate

The county originally implemented this hybrid system on Aug. 16 due to a shortage of bus drivers. However, this system has been extended due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Brantley County Schools is planning to get back to traditional five-day in-person learning on Sept. 20.

