Anantara Ubud Bali Resort to Open in 2022

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best hotel suites & villas I’ve ever stayed in. Over the past two decades, I’ve been lucky enough to stay at some of the world’s most exclusive hotels. On several of these trips (some of them taken prior to the launch of my blog & YouTube channel), I was upgraded to a suite or villa. Some of these hotel suites were so exceptional that they stand above the rest, whether it’s because of the indulgent amenities or the uniqueness of the location. From the Maldives and Thailand to Vietnam and the Caribbean, here’s a round-up of the 10 most amazing hotel suites and villas I’ve ever stayed at.