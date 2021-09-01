Cancel
Anantara Ubud Bali Resort to Open in 2022

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exclusive development is scheduled to open in mid-2022; it is the brand’s third resort on the popular Indonesian island of Bali. Ubud is well-known as the center of Balinese culture and home to many of the region’s artisans. Its rainforest and terraced rice fields, dotted with Hindu temples, are among Bali’s most iconic and spectacular scenery. Located in the traditional hillside village of Payangan, a 1.5-hour drive from Bali’s international airport and 35 minutes from the centre of Ubud by car, Anantara Ubud Bali Resort brings Anantara’s unique brand of luxury to the island’s lush jungle center.

