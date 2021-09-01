Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs History: 50 years ago, Fergie Jenkins had a two-way day to remember

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) For a Chicago Cubs franchise that has a history of incredible talents that dazzled generations of fans, Fergie Jenkins serves as one of the greatest. He’s arguably the greatest pitcher in team history and is now, finally, receiving a statue outside of Wrigley. By all regards, he’s an immortal Cub seen as part of the team’s big four Hall of Famers, along with Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams. He was also responsible for one of the best two-way performances in the team’s history.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Williams
Person
Ron Santo
Person
Ernie Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley#Hall Of Famers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fans no longer want any part of the ‘Lovable Losers’

Wednesday, August 26, 2021. A double-header between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field ends with a 1-1 split and a paid attendance of around 24,000 for both games. Note that these numbers are based on tickets paid for and not the actual number of people who go through the gate. The actual in-game attendance had plenty of no-shows and seemed more like 12-15,000 each night (just an estimation).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies pitcher to sign with Padres after release

Former Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is signing with the Padres. Another former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is headed to the National League West. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the San Diego Padres are “close” to signing Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies as recently as 2020. Arrieta spent...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans now know what Reds fans have known; Javier Baez is a crybaby

The boo-birds have been out at Citi Field for sometime, and apparently it’s hurting Javier Baez’s feelings. The former Chicago Cubs shortstop had a message for New York Mets fans yesterday; stop booing me. This attitude is nothing new for Baez and something that fans of the Cincinnati Reds have seen for years.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Why umpires examined Nick Castellanos' bat after his grand slam vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt asked umpires to check Nick Castellanos' bat after he hit a grand slam in the second inning Wednesday at Great American Ball Park. The four umpires huddled together next to home plate, then chatted with Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell. Castellanos walked out of the dugout with his bat and immediately handed it to crew chief Phil Cuzzi. There was a large chip at the top of the bat.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

An unabashed Ian Happ appreciation piece from a Chicago Cubs fan

In a year that we as Chicago Cubs fans would definitely like to forget, the team has moved on from several guys we thought we could spend their entire careers in the Windy City. It’s gotten to the point where casual fans might not know seven of the nine guys that are listed on the lineup card any given day.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBbleachernation.com

WATCH: Frank Schwindel Hits the Game-Winning Grand Slam

It wasn’t a walk-off this time, but come on with this guy. Frank Schwindel did it again. With the Cubs down a run in the 7th, Schwindel came up with the bases loaded. And since it was Grand Slam Day in baseball, and since Schwindel is in full on HERO MODE, you know exactly what happened:
MLBclimbingtalshill.com

Astros: Kyle Seager haunts Houston again with late homer

The Astros lead disappeared late, as Kyle Seager also added to the Mariners’ cause. From a blown call by home plate umpire Brian Gorman to the Houston Astros not capitalizing with the bases loaded, the Seattle Mariners struck an extra-inning win over the AL West leaders to close out the series.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs need to take a page from the rival St. Louis Cardinals

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Five or so weeks ago, the front office ripped the beating heart right out of the chests of Chicago Cubs fans, trading not just one or two – but all three of the team’s beloved stars in Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy