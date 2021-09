SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Weber State (0-0) at No. 24 Utah (0-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12). Series record: Utah leads 5-0. Bragging rights for the schools located about 35 miles apart. The Utes have won all five games in the series over the Wildcats, outscoring them by a 230-61 margin. It will be the third time they’ve opened the season against each other. In 2018, Utah won 41-10 and in 1984 the Utes won 52-16.