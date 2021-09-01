Marlins still failing to provide affordable housing for minor leaguers

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.