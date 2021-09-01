Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon chief marks close of Afghanistan war

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looked back at the 20-year military conflict in Afghanistan Wednesday, saying "America's longest war has come to a close." (Sept. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/14248432f00b438f85ee54fcd896188d.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Afghanistan War#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Militaryswiowanewssource.com

Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks. (Sept. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
MilitaryNPR

He Is The Last American Soldier To Leave Afghanistan

Before the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, bringing to an end America's longest war, one man strode on to the C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was the very last American service member to leave the country Monday. He's...
Foreign Policyswiowanewssource.com

Blinken: US will learn from lessons in Afghanistan

America's top diplomat, Antony Blinken, says the State Department is committed to learning the lessons of 20 years of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4c5b51151e844c05bfffc82513673355.
PoliticsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Relationship With Taliban Unclear After End of Afghanistan War, Senior Defense and Diplomatic Officials Say

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that it was not yet clear what kind of relationship, if any, the Pentagon would have with the Taliban in Afghanistan. "It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban," Austin said when asked about the next steps following Monday's complete U.S. military departure from the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy