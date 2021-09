In just three short days, No. 19 Penn State football will open its season against No. 12 Wisconsin in a highly anticipated matchup between two nationally ranked powers. Although the start of the season will be defined by college football’s return to normalcy, immediately facing such a potent conference opponent on the road is anything but typical for the Nittany Lions. In fact, Penn State has not played a top-25 foe to open a season since No. 2 Miami invaded Beaver Stadium in 2001 and left with a 33-7 win.