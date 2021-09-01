Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

5 underperforming Chicago Cubs who need to improve to stick around

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) As time slowly ticks by on the North Side, a record that once led the National League Central continues to plummet toward rock bottom. It’s not that anyone expected much different at this point of the juncture after a frenzy of trade deadline moves that sent everybody who helped turn the Chicago Cubs around to contending teams across the game. But it’s still been tough, nonetheless.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies pitcher to sign with Padres after release

Former Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is signing with the Padres. Another former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is headed to the National League West. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the San Diego Padres are “close” to signing Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies as recently as 2020. Arrieta spent...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans now know what Reds fans have known; Javier Baez is a crybaby

The boo-birds have been out at Citi Field for sometime, and apparently it’s hurting Javier Baez’s feelings. The former Chicago Cubs shortstop had a message for New York Mets fans yesterday; stop booing me. This attitude is nothing new for Baez and something that fans of the Cincinnati Reds have seen for years.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players on the trading block this offseason

The Chicago Cubs have a decision to make this offseason: Do they trade off remaining assets or hold on to their potential building blocks?. The Cubs traded away pretty much all assets on expiring contracts at the trade deadline, leaving themselves with a rotten carcass of a roster for the remainder of the season. The response has not been fun for fans to watch, as Chicago has gone on multiple 10-plus game losing streaks.
MLBbinghamtonhomepage.com

Cubs manager Ross positive for virus, Chicago tops Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — After he was ejected, Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green contemplated how he might pass along his fine to manager David Ross or president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. “It’ll probably fall to me though, truth be told,” a grinning Green said. Green took over as manager...
MLBbleachernation.com

The Javy Báez-Mets Debacle: Owner Responds, Cubs Rumors, Fire Takes, More

In addition to all the obvious things to be thinking throughout this ridiculous Mets-Javy Báez thumbs down drama, one thing keeps popping into my head: They asked the Cubs to cover salary for all this. So interested were the Mets in trading for Javy Báez that they sent their previous...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

An unabashed Ian Happ appreciation piece from a Chicago Cubs fan

In a year that we as Chicago Cubs fans would definitely like to forget, the team has moved on from several guys we thought we could spend their entire careers in the Windy City. It’s gotten to the point where casual fans might not know seven of the nine guys that are listed on the lineup card any given day.
MLBchatsports.com

3 Chicago Cubs who deserve a shot at becoming team’s next closer

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Upon losing Craig Kimbrel, Andrew Chafin and Ryan Tepera at the deadline, there has been a gaping hole in the back of the Chicago Cubs bullpen to say the least. Right now the toughest thing about replacing Kimbrel isn’t finding the right guy, it’s about the Cubs’ limited save opportunities in general. In fact, since the All-Star break, the Cubs have only had three save opportunities. When you’re setting franchise record losing streaks, they’re few and far between.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (57-67) and Chicago Cubs (54-72) open a three-game series Monday. This set will mark the end of the season series which Colorado leads 2-1. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. from Wrigley Field in Chicago. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Cubsodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals sweep Cubs in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.
MLBchatsports.com

Know Your Enemy: Chicago Cubs

After a quick pit stop in Tampa and Toronto, the White Sox are back home on the South Side for the next edition of the “Crosstown Classic” or whatever name advertisers have decided on this year. The Cubs are so broke, they still didn’t get pants for Clark. Last time.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Is Leading Off

The Cubs and Rockies were rained out last night, which means we’ve got a double-header on tap today at Wrigley Field. The Rockies are sticking with German Marquez for the first game, but the Cubs have switched to Zach Davies. Here’s the lineup for Game 1. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 Chicago Cubs players who are trying to climb back to respectability

In case you have not been paying attention, some broadcast announcers use the phrase “on the interstate” to identify a player whose batting average begins with a ‘1’. I’m convinced most major league hitters hope that they can exit the interstate as soon as possible each season and avoid a return, but a few get stuck, looking for an exit for an extended time. Such has been the case with a pair of Chicago Cubs this year.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Chicago Cubs series preview

Tuesday: RHP John Gant (0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.00) Wednesday: TBA vs. LHP Justin Steele (2-2, 4.15) The Twins (58-73) return home after Monday's 3-2 victory at Detroit for a two-game series with the Cubs. The teams also play two games at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21 and 22. The Twins won two of three games from the eventual NL Central champion Cubs last September in Chicago. ... After winning two of three from Milwaukee over the weekend at Target Field, the Twins are 8-8 in interleague games this season. ... 3B Josh Donaldson is hitting .345 (19-for-55) in his past 14 games, with five home runs and 14 RBI during that stretch. He is 13-for-25 in his past seven games . … Gant has a 10.13 ERA in four games against the Cubs this season while he was with the Cardinals, taking a loss in a start June 12. He also made three appearances in a row against them in July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy