Sano went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Brewers. Sano drove in both of the Twins' runs Sunday afternoon after taking Aaron Ashby deep to left in the fourth inning. It is Sano's fourth long ball in his last eight games, as he's hitting .313/.371/.750 with six extra-base hits, 12 RBI and seven runs scored over that span. He's up to 23 home runs on the year now and is slashing .222/.311/.465 with 42 extra-base hits, 61 RBI, 55 runs scored, a steal and 46:139 BB:K over 409 plate appearances.