Willson Contreras was activated off of the injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Contreras had been out since August 11 due to a knee injury. Contreras is pretty much the last man standing for the Cubs after they traded Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javier Baez to the Mets, and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Whether or not Contreras remains with the team, next season is in doubt as he has value and could be dealt during the offseason.