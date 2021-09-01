Effort to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Thirteen US service members were killed in the suicide assault blasts at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. One of the fallen was Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, who was from the St. Louis area. His father, Mark Schmitz, spoke with St. Louis Radio Today. According to the interview, Lance Cpl. Schmitz had been in Afghanistan for two weeks after being stationed in Jordan for his first deployment.