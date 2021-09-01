Cancel
Effort to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleAn international effort is underway to evacuate members of Afghanistan's girls national soccer team and their families over fears of reprisal by the Taliban. (Sept. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/82d5e53215564dc59cbf5ff0eafe4f7e.

