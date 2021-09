Much drier weather has moved into New Mexico, and will put a stop monsoon rain chances for almost everybody into the weekend. Northwest upper level winds have been bringing in drier air across New Mexico since Sunday, but that dry air will continue to overtake the state. While nearly everybody will stay dry Tuesday, an isolated storm chance is possible over the Sacramento Mountains. A backdoor cold front will start to move through the eastern half of the state Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a chance for isolated storms Tuesday evening across southeastern and southcentral New Mexico.