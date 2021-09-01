Republicans ask Pritzker to veto legislative maps

Another bill updating Illinois' legislative maps is on its way to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk, but Republicans are not happy about it. Dixon State Representative Tom Demmer, who represents Sandwich and other parts of DeKalb County, says this version of the bill was also drawn behind closed doors. The bill was passed by the Democratic majority in the Illinois House and Senate Tuesday. Governor Pritzker had signed maps legislation earlier that was drawn up before official U.S. Census data was out. Demmer spoke about it Tuesday on the Illinois House Floor.