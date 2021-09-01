Cancel
Politics

Republicans ask Pritzker to veto legislative maps

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Illinois Republicans want Gov. J.B. Pritzker to veto the legislative maps Democrats passed this week. Maps drafted in May were passed by majority Democrats at the statehouse. Despite calls from civic groups asking that lawmakers wait until the final Census data was released, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the maps. Republicans criticized the governor for going against his campaign promise to veto partisan legislative maps.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois State
Person
Don Harmon
#Republicans#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Map#Democrats#Census#House#R Dixon#Democratic#Illinoisans#D Oak Park
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsnow.com

Revised Legislative Maps

State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) says Democrat leaders continue to choose political power over the will of the people by once again not allowing sufficient public input into revised legislative maps submitted August 31st. “The days of politicians picking their voters must end. This year, 75 percent of Illinoisans have...
Public Healthillinoisnewsnow.com

Lawmaker urges vote to put limits on executive orders

(The Center Square) – After a year and a half of executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker dealing with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a state lawmaker is pleading to have his measure curbing that authority to be called for a vote. On the Illinois House floor Tuesday,...
Politicssouthernillinoisnow.com

Governor gets revised legislative district map

Illinois lawmakers are sending a revised legislative map to the Governor. The House and Senate came back to Springfield to approve the new political boundaries, taking into account the recently released data from the 2020 census. The measure was approved along party lines and sponsored by Representative Lisa Hernandez of Cicero.
Springfield, IL1470 WMBD

State lawmakers approve revised legislative district maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers are sending a revised legislative district map to Gov. J-B Pritzker. The House and Senate came back to Springfield on Tuesday to approve the new political boundaries for the next decade, taking into account the recently released data from the 2020 Census. The measure was...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

State House approves new legislative maps

Illinois Democrats were poised Tuesday to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power in the state legislature. Tuesday's vote is a do-over of legislative maps that majority...
Dekalb County, ILWSPY NEWS

Updated Legislative Maps Heading to Governor's Desk

Another bill updating Illinois' legislative maps is on its way to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk, but Republicans are not happy about it. Dixon State Representative Tom Demmer, who represents Sandwich and other parts of DeKalb County, says this version of the bill was also drawn behind closed doors. The bill was passed by the Democratic majority in the Illinois House and Senate Tuesday. Governor Pritzker had signed maps legislation earlier that was drawn up before official U.S. Census data was out. Demmer spoke about it Tuesday on the Illinois House Floor.
Springfield, ILTelegraph

Latest legislative maps spark contentious debate

SPRINGFIELD — Democrats in the General Assembly unveiled yet another set of proposed new legislative district maps Tuesday morning, just hours before the start of a special session to consider them, sparking the ire of Republicans and voting rights advocates alike. It was the second set of proposed maps introduced...
Springfield, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Pritzker threatens to veto clean energy compromise backed by labor unions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Less than an hour after Senate Democrats and trade unions hailed a clean energy compromise deal as a job-saving, planet-protecting, corruption-fighting measure that would protect Illinois consumers and “benefit our entire state,” Governor J.B. Pritzker shot the idea down with a veto threat before it could reach the Senate floor for a vote.
Illinois StateNBC News

Illinois Democrats set to OK new legislative maps over criticism

CHICAGO — Illinois Democrats on Tuesday are expected to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power. Tuesday’s vote is a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and...
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

Gov. JB Pritzker Sends Ethics Bill Back To Legislators

In light of a sprawling, years-long federal corruption probe into lobbying and dealmaking in Springfield, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday sent a narrow ethics package that addresses just a handful of issues that have come up in recent indictments back to the legislature. The bill puts minimum limits on...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Advances Meaningful Ethics Reform Legislation

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker advanced Senate Bill 539, an ethics reform package that passed the General Assembly this session. The legislation includes a variety of measures to restrict government officials from lobbying activities, tighten regulations on registered lobbyists and consultants, and expand economic interest disclosures. To move forward with this important legislation, Gov. Pritzker issued an amendatory veto to correct a technical drafting error. The fix will ensure Continue Reading

