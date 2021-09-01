Cruisin’ Fort Worth

It started with a missed exit. No biggie, I told myself. I’ll just take Cherry Street. After exiting I-30, I headed toward downtown and the West 7th Bridge. I left my home for an interview at the Weekly offices, just north of the Cultural District, with 15 minutes to spare. Plenty of time, I thought. As I topped the bridge, I was forced to an abrupt stop. Construction had closed one of the two westbound lanes. The backup reached from the bridge to University Drive, almost a mile ahead.