Rehoboth Beach, DE

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater Sept. 3

Cape Gazette
 8 days ago

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “On Broadway” and “No Man of God,” starting Friday, Sept. 3. A superb documentary on the contemporary history of Broadway from Academy Award-nominated director Oren Jacoby and the producers of “RBG,” “On Broadway’s” all-star cast tells the inside story of the last time Broadway came back from the brink. “On Broadway” shows how this revival helped save New York City thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and the sometimes-uneasy balance between art and commerce. Interviews with many legends of stage and screen include Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, and Christine Baranski and take viewers behind the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from “A Chorus Line” to “Hamilton.” Archival clips of iconic performances punctuate this hurly-burly ride through the main street of American show business.

www.capegazette.com

