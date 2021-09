WASHINGTON DC – An area Congressman has written a letter to the Biden administration, trying to make the case to save two area nuclear power generation stations. Exelon announced last year that they will be closing the nuclear plants in Morris and Byron in fall of 2021. They claim shutting the four reactors will costing the area over 1,500 full time jobs and $63 million in tax revenue. Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger asked the President to consider employing emergency powers to require Byron and Morris stations to continue their operations, at least until new laws can be enacted to help the financially-struggling plants.