CBP Officers Seize Veterinary Medications

EL PASO, TEXAS - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso port of entry seized dozens of boxes of horse medications and supplements Tuesday. The seizure was made shortly after 12 p.m. when a 44-year-old U.S. citizen entered the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte crossing. The man declared vitamins to the CBP officer. During a secondary inspection CBP officers discovered a large box containing a variety of prescription animal supplements and horse medications. These are veterinary medications that are considered a class three narcotic steroid and are prohibited from entry.