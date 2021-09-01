The Buzz: The new Showroom Charleston offers designer cocktail attire and formal dresses to rent or own

Searching for a fabulous dress for a formal occasion, but don’t want to buy a gown for a one-time wear? The Showroom Charleston, which debuted in a shared space with Maris DeHart’s beauty and accessories annex, offers cocktail and formal attire for rent or purchase. Owner Kelly Durrette, who launched the business in March as a pop-up shop, says to think of it as a local version of Rent the Runway, where you can touch and try on dresses before you reserve one for your big night. Partygoers will find brands such as Jovani, Roberto Cavalii, Herve Leger, and local designer Morgan Kimberly, as well as their private label Ruby & Pear.