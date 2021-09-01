Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Grande City, TX

RGV Border Patrol Agents Provide Lifesaving Efforts

cbp.gov
 8 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents continue saving lives throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Yesterday afternoon, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents were deployed from the checkpoint to a nearby ranch. These actions were prompted by information regarding migrants, lost and in distress. Station personnel acted swiftly with agents to coordinate the successful rescue of two individuals. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) assessed the migrants, one of whom, displaying signs of severe dehydration was transported to a hospital via emergency air ambulance.

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Kingsville, TX
Rio Grande City, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Rio Grande City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Border Checkpoint#Emt#Mexican#Honduran#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy