RGV Border Patrol Agents Provide Lifesaving Efforts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents continue saving lives throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Yesterday afternoon, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents were deployed from the checkpoint to a nearby ranch. These actions were prompted by information regarding migrants, lost and in distress. Station personnel acted swiftly with agents to coordinate the successful rescue of two individuals. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) assessed the migrants, one of whom, displaying signs of severe dehydration was transported to a hospital via emergency air ambulance.