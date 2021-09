A charming cottage that was featured on the HGTV show “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” is now a vacation rental available on Airbnb in Waco, Texas, for $424 per night. “Enjoy a quiet getaway in this charming cottage renovated, designed, and owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” the listing on Airbnb says. “Originally the carriage house for Hillcrest Estate, this home includes one bedroom, one bath, an office nook and a private back patio. This makes it the perfect getaway for a party of two, or if you’re stopping through town and need a restful place to retreat.”