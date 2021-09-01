Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love. Looking for something kids and adults will love? Here is a roundup of shows and films to check out on TV.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsters At Work#Stargirl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Movieswomansday.com

The 21 Best Serial Killer Movies to Watch All Year Round

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Kids & Dog Lovers Are Falling in Love with 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Paw Patrol comes to the big screen, delighting fans of all ages. Thanks to the popular Canadian Nickelodeon TV show, the Paw Patrol is well-known for keeping Adventure Bay safe. Ryder and his team of pups Skye, Rocky, Chase, Marshall, Zuma, and Rubble. In their first foray into the movies with Paramount Pictures, the team takes their show on the road to save Adventure City.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Glee and Modern Family stars team up for new Netflix movie series

Glee's Jane Lynch and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson have been added to the cast of a new family movie series by Netflix based on the New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. Joining them are also Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia...
Moviesromper.com

If Your Kid Loved "Coco" They'll Love These Movies

There are good cartoon movies and then there are great cartoon movies. Coco falls into the latter esteemed category of truly great, hit ya in the feels cartoon films. But if you and your children have watched Coco one thousand times (or, let’s be honest, more), you need an alternative that is that perfect marriage of heartfelt plotline and earworm songs, a movie like Coco, that is. Fortunately, there are lots of movies like Coco that’ll hit all the right notes.
TV SeriesThe Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: ‘Love and Monsters’ is a monster-apocalypse thriller

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. In “Love and Monsters” (2020, PG-13), an ordinary guy (Dylan O’Brien) leaves his underground bunker and braves the monster-infested world to reunite with the woman he loves (Jessica Henwick). This comic take on the monster-apocalypse thriller co-stars Michael Rooker and a small army of delightful, wildly creative giant insect monsters. (Hulu)
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Coromon looks like a love letter to monster taming games

Shown today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, Coromon harkens back to a different era of JRPG design. At a time where the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda games are continuing to expand into increasingly large and open worlds, there's something refreshing about Coromon's more contained approach to monster taming.
TV Serieschatelaine.com

8 New TV Shows We’ll Be Watching This Fall

The Chair (Netflix, out now) Canadian actor Sandra Oh trades in her Grey’s Anatomy medical degree for a doctorate in her new TV series The Chair. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is the new chair of the fictional Pembroke English department and also happens to be the first woman of colour in the position. Microaggressions and chaos ensues as she tries to get her older, male colleagues to connect with their woke Gen Z students. The satirical show contrasts Kim’s hectic power struggles at work with her role as a single mom, and it’s one of the most touching depictions of motherhood to grace our screens in a long time. Grab a tweed blazer and get ready to laugh as you dive into the politics of free speech on campus.
TV & VideosPopSugar

These New Movies Coming to Netflix in October Bring All the Chills and Thrills

If your only plan for October is to watch a whole bunch of scary movies, then you're in luck, because Netflix is bringing even more thrills. Leading up to Halloween, you can expect to see a vampire flick starring Debby Ryan and Sydney Sweeney, a chilling teen slasher film with Sydney Park, a psychological thriller starring Kate Siegel, and so much more. And don't worry if you're not into thrills and chills — you can look forward to some not-so-scary titles as well. Check out the movies you can look forward to streaming in October.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Best 2000s Kids Movies

90s kids weren’t the only ones blessed with a childhood of cinematically superior proportions. Children of the Millennium grew up with a front row seat to the rise of Pixar, the dawn of the superhero film, and one of the last animated films to be drawn entirely by hand. Sign...
MoviesParents Magazine

Why Disney Channel's New Movie 'Spin' Matters for Kids

Spin, a coming-of-age movie on the Disney Channel, is led by South Asian actress Avantika and teaches children about pursuing their dreams, believing in themselves, and not conforming to stereotypes. Growing up, Disney Channel was a place I turned to for insight into the "real world" and a glimpse of...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

First Look at ‘You’ Season 3 — Watch the Teaser!

The return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes can only mean one thing — it’s spooky season. Leave it to Netflix to kick off the thrills by announcing the return date along with a first look at one of its most buzzworthy originals, You Season 3. Joe and his blue baseball cap will return on October 15, just in time for Halloween.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Stargirl Promotes Two, Doogie Kamealoha Trailer and More

Two of Stargirl‘s enemies will be sticking around: The CW drama has promoted Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski to series regulars for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, aka Sportsmaster, who sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. Osmanski, meanwhile, portrays Paula Brooks/Tigress, who hunts the world’s most dangerous game: humans. The characters return in the Aug. 31 episode, making their first Season 2 appearance. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Chicago Med has tapped Michael Rady (Greek) to recur during Season 7 as a...
KidsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Brain Twister Fun for Kids and Adults

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Addison Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Renewed, ‘Monsters at Work’ Renewed, ‘Rick and Morty’ Live Action Clip, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song Returns and More!

Kate Walsh is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy for its upcoming 18th season. Addison was last seen in season 8 of Grey’s Anatomy and will recur in multiple episodes. She previously starred in her own spinoff series Private Practice which saw Addison join a private practice in Los Angeles. The series wrapped in 2013. Grey’s Anatomy returns September 30 on ABC.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Thriller Series Reveals Season 3 Premiere With Bloody Treat

Pen Badgley's Joe Goldberg has a new object of his obsession in You Season 3 – his unborn baby boy Henry. On Monday, after months of waiting, Netflix finally unveiled the You Season 3 premiere date, confirming that the hit thriller will be returning just in time for Halloween. Announcing a Friday, Oct. 15 premiere date, the streamer also released the first trailer for the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy