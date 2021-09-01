State updates COVID-19 data showing fewer hospitalizations, higher ICU use in Region 4

Patrick County, where many cases of COVID-19 emerged after schools opened without a mask mandate in one of the state's least-vaccinated counties, this morning led a huge surge of new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District. There were no deaths reported in the district by 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health, but WPHD posted 74 new cases and 5 new hospitalizations. The 74 new cases were the largest single-day total since 96 were posted on Feb. 5. The district's 7-day average now has risen to 54 -- its highest since mid-February -- and 39.4 per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are now up to 3 a day, too. Patrick County, which has numerous cases and dozens of quarantines among students and staff at its schools, posted 23 of those cases and 2 of the hospitalizations. Franklin County had 25 new cases, Henry County had 21, and Martinsville had 5. Each also had a new hospitalization. New cases statewide spiked up again, too, with 3,454 reported, the most since Feb. 6. The 7-day average is now a remarkable 2,731, or 32.1 per 100K population. VDH says about 14,820 vaccinations a day are being distributed after that number peaked in the mid-80,000s back in April. Patrick County has seen 37.4% of the population have at least one shot of vaccine and slightly more than 1 in 3 residents to be fully vaccinated.