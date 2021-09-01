Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State updates COVID-19 data showing fewer hospitalizations, higher ICU use in Region 4

By DWAYNE FATHERREE
Daily Iberian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five days, the Louisiana Department of Health has updated its coronavirus dashboard, but it is unclear exactly how accurate the reporting on the COVID-19 virus is in the wake of Hurricane Ida. According to the Wednesday update, the state saw the decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue,...

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Covid 19#Hospital Bed#Icu#Iberia Parish#St Martin Parish#St Mary Parish#Ldh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Pennsylvania StateWNCT

Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, August 30, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 9,078 positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The department is now reporting a statewide total of positive cases at 1,297,119 and 28,214 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 34 since Friday. Statewide percent...
Public HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Two States Account For Nearly 40% Of New COVID Hospitalizations

Nearly 40% of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the United States have been reported in Texas and Florida. White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said that just eight states account for 51% of the total hospitalizations in the country. The other six states are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada.
Lafayette County, MOkmmo.com

ANOTHER COVID-19-RELATED DEATH REPORTED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease, but another COVID-19-related death was reported in Lafayette County. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, the active case count was down from 108 on Tuesday, August 31, to 100 on Wednesday, September 1. However, health-department officials also say the...
Florida StateBradenton Herald

Florida COVID-19 update: Number of patients in hospitals and ICU drops again

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida fell for the fourth consecutive day and the state’s intensive care units experienced a patient reduction for the third straight day, according to Sunday’s U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report. Sunday’s report was based on data from 258 hospitals, the same as Saturday’s...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Five U.S. States Set Records for COVID Cases Amid Delta Surge

Five states set new records on the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases over the past weekend as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel outbreaks around the world. Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Oregon and Mississippi reached new peaks in their seven-day average of new cases as of...
Public Healthwbch.com

COVID-19 live updates: Kentucky reports record hospitalizations, ICU patients

(NEW YORK) -- The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 630,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases top 20,000 in West Virginia on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia topped 20,000 on Saturday with the addition of 1,977 new positive cases. The state’s active total reached 20,102 on the day as its daily positive test rate came in at 9.28%, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The overall positive test rate moved up to 5.30%.
Patrick County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Aug. 25

Patrick County, where many cases of COVID-19 emerged after schools opened without a mask mandate in one of the state's least-vaccinated counties, this morning led a huge surge of new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District. There were no deaths reported in the district by 5 p.m. Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health, but WPHD posted 74 new cases and 5 new hospitalizations. The 74 new cases were the largest single-day total since 96 were posted on Feb. 5. The district's 7-day average now has risen to 54 -- its highest since mid-February -- and 39.4 per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are now up to 3 a day, too. Patrick County, which has numerous cases and dozens of quarantines among students and staff at its schools, posted 23 of those cases and 2 of the hospitalizations. Franklin County had 25 new cases, Henry County had 21, and Martinsville had 5. Each also had a new hospitalization. New cases statewide spiked up again, too, with 3,454 reported, the most since Feb. 6. The 7-day average is now a remarkable 2,731, or 32.1 per 100K population. VDH says about 14,820 vaccinations a day are being distributed after that number peaked in the mid-80,000s back in April. Patrick County has seen 37.4% of the population have at least one shot of vaccine and slightly more than 1 in 3 residents to be fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy