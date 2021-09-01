Border Patrol Foil Five Human Smuggling Events in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 25 arrests and seized two pistols from five failed human smuggling events within 24-hours. Yesterday morning, a white Ford F-150 and a brown Ford Explorer approached the primary inspection lane at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. The vehicles were referred to secondary inspection after an agent observed nervous behavior and inconsistences with the drivers during the immigration inspection. At secondary inspection, agents questioned the three passengers of the vehicles and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Agents also discovered two semi-automatic pistols inside one of the vehicles. The drivers and passengers were placed under arrest and escorted inside the checkpoint.