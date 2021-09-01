Koalas Have Fingerprints That Are Nearly Indistinguishable From Ours

Have you ever considered committing a crime but weren't sure how you could get around the pesky issue of leaving fingerprints behind? You might be able to just frame a koala for it. We’re joking, of course, but scientists have found that these fuzzy marsupials have fingerprints that are difficult to distinguish from those of humans. One forensic scientist named Maciej Henneberg even went so far as to tell the Independent back in 1996 that the similarities could possibly confuse professionals in police departments.