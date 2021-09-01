Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Sweetgreen CEO Deletes Post Suggesting Healthy Foods Could Prevent COVID After Backlash

By Katherine Fung
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We have been quick to put in place Mask and Vaccine Mandates but zero conversation on HEALTH MANDATES," Jonathan Neman wrote.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
554K+
Followers
58K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Ceo#Covid#Cdc#Food Drink#Americans#Linkedin#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says

Many people say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there's a major difference between simply eating breakfast and eating a healthy breakfast. That's particularly true now that a popular breakfast food has been pulled from the market due to the serious safety risk it may present to those who consume it. Before you put yourself in harm's way, read on to find out if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
Public HealthCNET

Fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The highly contagious delta variant continues to cause a spike in COVID-19 infections across the US, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. But the variant is also breaking through to infect vaccinated people. Studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases are happening?
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Reason for Obesity, According to Doctors

Although COVID-19 is receding in the U.S., Americans are staring down a different epidemic that shows no sign of relenting: Obesity. More Americans than ever—about 42% of us—qualify as clinically obese. It's an urgent problem, considering that obesity significantly raises the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dementia. But solutions are available, and they start with recognizing the primary reason for obesity. Here's what experts say. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
FitnessPosted by
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
KidsPosted by
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Vaccination Side Effects In Kids

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists have already established that the younger population is not really affected by COVID-19 because of the difference in their immune system compared to adults. However, children are still at risk since they can get infected with the novel coronavirus. This urged government leaders and medical experts to slowly but surely work on a solution that involves the administration of the vaccines in kids.
TravelTravelPulse

Data Suggests Confusion Over COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Could Slow Travel's Recovery

New research released by U.K.-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData reveals that confusion over COVID-19 vaccine certificates around the world could hinder international travel's recovery moving forward. While quarantine requirements (58 percent) continue to be the top factor that would deter travelers from booking an international trip in a...
Public HealthTODAY.com

Sweetgreen CEO criticized after blaming obesity for COVID-19 deaths

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman is facing backlash online after sharing a LinkedIn post that downplayed the importance of coronavirus vaccines and other mitigation strategies and instead claimed that "health mandates" could help end the pandemic. While the LinkedIn post was removed, it was captured on the Wayback Machine, an Internet...
Public HealthPosted by
News Talk KIT

Allergies Have You Fearful Of The Vaccine? What Does The CDC Say?

The vaccination conversation continues.... On Tuesday on Newstalk KIT's The Morning News, we had a conversation with a gentleman who was "fully vaccinated" who several months later got the virus and was pretty sick. Not hospitalized, but quite ill. We posted his interview HERE and we got a few reactions, among them some from the NoVax folks which is great because we want eveyone to feel they are welcome to read and share their experiences here.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Sweetgreen CEO sparks criticism with comments linking Covid cases to obesity and unhealthy eating

The CEO of salad chain Sweetgreen is facing accusations of fatphobia after he claimed in a since-deleted LinkedIn post that Covid is linked to obesity and that “no vaccine nor mask will save us”.On Tuesday, Jonathan Neman addressed what he referred to as a “root cause” of the pandemic on LinkedIn, where he wrote: “78 per cent of hospitalisations due to Covid are obese and overweight people. Is there an underlying problem that perhaps we have not given enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how we tackle ‘healthcare’ by addressing the root cause?”According to CNBC, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy