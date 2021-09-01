Cancel
Foreign Policy

Lawmakers Load Defense Bill With Measures Demanding Answers for Afghanistan's Fall—and Its Future

By Jacqueline Feldscher
Defense One
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers on Wednesday made an early attempt to conduct oversight of the withdrawal from Afghanistan the same week the last U.S. troops left the country. The House Armed Services Committee approved at least half a dozen bipartisan amendments to the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act that ask the administration for more details on both the withdrawal and the future security situation in Afghanistan.

