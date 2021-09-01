Patricia L. Brengle of Shelbina, passed away at Monroe Manor on August 27, 2021. She was 90 years old. She was born in Shelby County on October 14, 1930. Pat was the daughter of Eldon and Faye Gaines. She later was raised by her mother and stepfather, Lloyd Magruder. She was united in marriage to Ernest Pollard Brengle on June 4, 1955 in Mexico. They settled on the family farm in Granville, MO, where they had a full and happy married life for 58 years.