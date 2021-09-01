Cancel
Potsdam, NY

Christian Felzensztein Appointed Reh Family Endowed Chair at Clarkson University

clarkson.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Felzensztein has been appointed the David D. Reh Family Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurial Leadership and professor at Clarkson University. The Reh Family Endowed Chair leads Clarkson's nationally ranked entrepreneurship program and collaborates with faculty across the institution in the study of entrepreneurship and innovation. Felzensztein has more than 20...

Comments / 0

Related
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Mohammad Meysami Appointed Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Clarkson University

Mohammad Meysami has been appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University. He received his Ph.D. in applied mathematics from the University of Colorado Denver and his M.S. in applied mathematics from Indiana University South Bend. Meysami's research has focused on spatial statistics -- more specifically, identifying unusual responses for...
Biddeford, MEune.edu

McKayla Arsenault ’22 joins UNE North as GIS and communications intern

UNE North: The Institute for North Atlantic Studies at the University of New England has welcomed McKayla Arsenault (Environmental Studies, ’22) as the institute’s first student intern. UNE North connects researchers, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across Maine and the North Atlantic region to implement collaborative approaches to building...
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Allen Gontz Appointed Professor of Applied Geology at Clarkson University

Allen M. Gontz has been appointed professor of applied geology in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at Clarkson University. Gontz is a quaternary geologist/geomorphologist who uses high-resolution, shallow-earth geophysics to assess process-form relationships within landscape changes in areas impacted by recent processes. His research interests are in the...
EducationPoets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class Of 2021: Marly Levene, IMD Business School

“Thorough and inquisitive Canadian who loves animals, outdoor activities, travel, and great cheese!”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I started horseback riding when I was 7 years old and then competed for nearly 20 years in showjumping. Also, I’ve never had a cup of coffee in my life!. Undergraduate School and...
Collegesthepostathens.com

Q&A: OU professor talks about summer travels impacting teaching

Victoria Lee, assistant professor of history, sat down with The Post to discuss a wide range of topics, including her travel over the summer while on a fellowship from the university to study the history of microbiology and fermentation. She continues to teach multiple courses at the university while incorporating worldly experience.
Hanover, NHDartmouth

Six Arts and Sciences Faculty Named to Endowed Chairs

Six members of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences will begin fall term with new appointments to endowed professorships. The honors, given each year for multiyear terms, recognize outstanding research and teaching across Dartmouth’s curriculum. “The endowed professorships recognize the contribution of these accomplished faculty members,” says Dean of the...
Visual ArtArchDaily

ArchDaily & Strelka Award: Meet The 15 Finalists

Readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag have selected a shortlist of 15 architectural projects nominated for the joint ArchDaily & Strelka Award, which celebrates emerging architects and new ideas that transform the contemporary city. The second stage of voting, which will last until August 31st, will decide the three winners.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Businesscshl.edu

CSHL President & CEO Bruce Stillman wins Advance Global Impact Award

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Stillman was awarded the 2021 Advance Global Impact Award from the Australian-based organization Advance.org. The annual prize honors an Australian who has had an extraordinary impact worldwide through their work. Stillman was chosen for his groundbreaking cancer research using molecular biology and genetics and his leadership and influence in numerous fields and disciplines. The award was presented by Professor Barry Marshall, the 2005 Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine and 2018 recipient of the Global Impact Award. The 2021 virtual ceremony took place on September 8, 2021 and the celebratory gala dinner is scheduled for March 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
HealthNature.com

Regular intake of energy drinks and multivitamin supplements is associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels in post-bariatric patients

The aim of the present survey was to analyze plasma vitamin B6 levels in post-bariatric patients and to elucidate the causal factors associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels. This is a retrospective analysis of electronic patient data of all post-bariatric patients evaluated at the endocrine outpatient clinic of the University Hospital Basel in 2017, for which plasma vitamin B6 values were assessed during regular follow-up visits. In total, 205 patients were included in the study, whereof a minority of 43% had vitamin B6 levels in the normal range. 50% of the patients had vitamin B6 levels up to fourfold higher than the upper normal limit and 7% had levels more than fourfold above the upper normal limit. Vitamin B6 deficiency was not observed in any patient. While multivitamin supplementation in general was associated with elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels, the highest vitamin B6 levels were found after biliopancreatic diversion (BPD) and in patients who reported daily energy drink intake. Elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels up to fourfold above the upper normal limit are common in postbariatric patients and are associated with regular multivitamin supplementation, while highly elevated plasma vitamin B6 levels were seen primarily upon regular energy drink intake. Thus, a regular follow-up of vitamin B6 plasma levels and critical evaluation of vitamin B6 supplementation, either as part of the multivitamin preparation or related to regular energy drink intake, is highly warranted and should be an integral part of the routine post-bariatric follow-up.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Fake Data Scandal Ensnares 2 Harvard Business School Professors

The Harvard Crimson reports: “A highly-regarded behavioral economics paper on preventing fraud in self-reports, co-authored by two Harvard Business School professors, has been submitted for retraction following allegations that the data itself is fraudulent and fabricated. “The paper, co-authored by Business School professors Max H. Bazerman and Francesca Gino, was...
ScienceFreethink

UK researchers are growing the Delta variant for human challenge trials

While most of us scramble to avoid the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, researchers in the U.K. are taking a different tack towards the virus: they’re growing it in a lab, to try to infect human volunteers with it. London-based contract research company hVIVO, along with Dutch colleagues, have gotten the...

