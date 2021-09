Gold bulls saw their efforts falling apart around the tough resistance of 1,835 on Friday despite setting a solid foothold around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The battle, however, is not over yet and the precious metal could make more attempts for an upside breakout beyond that ceiling as long as the RSI continues to trend upwards above its 50 neutral mark. The positive momentum in the MACD, which is comfortably growing above its signal and zero lines for the first time since April is adding to this narrative.