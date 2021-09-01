Cancel
MLB

Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/1/21): Ortega Leads Off, Schwindel DH, Rivas 1B, Steele Starting

By Evan Altman
cubsinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Ortega leads off in center, followed by Frank Schwindel as the DH and Ian Happ in left. Patrick Wisdom is at third, Matt Duffy is at second, Jason Heyward is in right, and Austin Romine is the catcher. Alfonso Rivas is at first and Sergio Alcántara bats ninth at short.

