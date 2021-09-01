Spaceport America: LANL And UP Aerospace Partner On Suborbital Flight Experiment
SIERRA COUNTY — Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and UP Aerospace partnered Aug. 11 for a launch from Spaceport America. For the first time, LANL, through the Stockpile Responsiveness Program, partnered with a private company to perform a suborbital flight experiment involving a Los Alamos-developed diagnostic and communication payload. The ReDX-1 flight test strengthens security mission and offers nex-gen training.ladailypost.com
