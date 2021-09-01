Cancel
Cars

Elon Musk says second-gen Tesla Roadster might not ship until 2023

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
 5 days ago
Recap: Elon Musk in a series of tweets revealed that the next-gen Tesla Roadster might not ship until 2023. The car was expected to start shipping in 2020, but of course that didn't happen. It is Tesla we're talking about, after all, a company that is notorious for missing launch windows. In fairness, 2020 was also the year of the pandemic, and the effects as it relates to the global supply chain shortage are still lingering (and could be around for another couple of years).

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

