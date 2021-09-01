Elon Musk says second-gen Tesla Roadster might not ship until 2023
Recap: Elon Musk in a series of tweets revealed that the next-gen Tesla Roadster might not ship until 2023. The car was expected to start shipping in 2020, but of course that didn’t happen. It is Tesla we’re talking about, after all, a company that is notorious for missing launch windows. In fairness, 2020 was also the year of the pandemic, and the effects as it relates to the global supply chain shortage are still lingering (and could be around for another couple of years).www.techspot.com
