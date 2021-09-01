Cancel
Obituaries

Donnie Gene King

By Editor
shelbycountyherald.com
 8 days ago

Donnie Gene King, 87, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his home in Shelbina. Donnie was born April 17, 1934, in Lakenan, the son of Hugh Van and Lottie Mae (Kuntz) King. He was united in marriage to Shirley Marie Todd on November 3, 1955 in Shelbina. She survives.

