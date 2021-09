St. Louis Blues’ general manager Doug Armstrong often does his work without much warning in the local or national media. So Wednesday’s announcement of an eight-year, $52 million contract extension for defenseman Colton Parayko came as a total surprise to most in the St. Louis Blues community. With the move, Armstrong solidified his defense for the better part of the next decade, with Parayko, Justin Faulk, and Torey Krug all carrying matching $6.5 million salary cap hits through at least the 2026-27 season (Parayko’s cap hit will remain $5.5 million this season, and his contract will extend through the 2029-30 season).