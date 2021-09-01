Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Paul Sullivan: Is this the worst team in Cubs history? Not yet — but there’s still time to pass these 6 on the all-time list.

Derrick
 5 days ago

Upon accepting my newly created role as senior Chicago Cubs losing streak expert back in early July, I had no idea how much work it would entail. The Cubs lost their 11th straight game on my first day on the job, only three shy of the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses at the start of the 1997 season. That stretch of bad baseball led to the sell-off of stars, but not before they contributed to the start of a 12-game losing streak that included the final loss by Jake Arrieta as a Cub and his epitaph for the 2021 season: “I’d love for you to take your mask off.”

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work It#My First Day#Mask Off
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans now know what Reds fans have known; Javier Baez is a crybaby

The boo-birds have been out at Citi Field for sometime, and apparently it’s hurting Javier Baez’s feelings. The former Chicago Cubs shortstop had a message for New York Mets fans yesterday; stop booing me. This attitude is nothing new for Baez and something that fans of the Cincinnati Reds have seen for years.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies pitcher to sign with Padres after release

Former Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta is signing with the Padres. Another former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher is headed to the National League West. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the San Diego Padres are “close” to signing Jake Arrieta, who pitched for the Phillies as recently as 2020. Arrieta spent...
MLBwgnradio.com

Is the current Cubs lineup the worst of all time?

Rick Kaempfer, author of Every Cub Ever, joins John Landecker to answer the tough question: Just how bad is the current Cubs roster? They look back on some of the worst teams the Cubs have ever fielded and whether or not the 2021 team will join that not so illustrious history.
MLBchatsports.com

The Cubs activate Willson Contreras on Saturday

Willson Contreras was activated off of the injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Contreras had been out since August 11 due to a knee injury. Contreras is pretty much the last man standing for the Cubs after they traded Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javier Baez to the Mets, and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Whether or not Contreras remains with the team, next season is in doubt as he has value and could be dealt during the offseason.
MLBThe Herald

Cubs win without David Ross, topping Pirates 6-5

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs roster move: Willson Contreras activated, Keegan Thompson to IL

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been on the injured list since August 12 with what was described as a right knee sprain. After spending three games with the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment, Contreras was activated for Saturday’s game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field. To make room for him on the 28-man current active roster, Keegan Thompson has been placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 6, Pirates 5: Because baseball

Of all the ways a nearly four-hour, 11-inning baseball game could have ended, that had to be the most ridiculous. Let’s start at the end, then. The Cubs have runners on first and third without the benefit of... anything, really, not even a pitch thrown, since they consisted of Sergio Alcántara, the Manfred man, and Frank Schwindel, who had been intentionally walked. Rafael Ortega had sacrificed Alcántara to third, so there’s one out when Ian Happ came to bat.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 136

Well, it’s not exactly Bryzzo, but there are the first and third basemen of the Cubs celebrating a fourth straight victory. One doesn’t have to have a crazy good memory to remember the days when it seemed like this team might never win another game and the talk that this might be the worst collective team the Cubs ever fielded. Instead, that period of time feels now like a quasi-spring training or early April for a team trying to find itself.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Another Day, Another Hermosillo-Less Lineup

With six in a row, the Cubs have matched their season-high winning streak. And although the Reds present a tougher challenge than either the Twins or the Pirates, the Cubs have some advantages: (1) these games are at Wrigley, (2) the Cubs have a few really hot hitters at the moment, (3) Willson Contreras is back, and (4) Justin Steele (a lefty) is on the mound against a Reds team that really hates facing lefties. Here’s the lineup for the opener against the Reds.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Activate David Bote From Injured List, DFA Andrew Romine

Bote returns from freak ankle sprain, Andrew Romine DFA'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than two weeks after he sustained a freak ankle sprain, the Cubs activated infielder David Bote off the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated infielder Andrew Romine for assignment in a corresponding move.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 4, Reds 3: The legend of Frank Schwindel continues to grow

How do you explain what Frank Schwindel has been doing over the last month, the last week?. You can’t. Seriously, you can’t, I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone be quite this hot AND come up with the key hit at the time his team needed it most. Schwindel did...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Why umpires examined Nick Castellanos' bat after his grand slam vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt asked umpires to check Nick Castellanos' bat after he hit a grand slam in the second inning Wednesday at Great American Ball Park. The four umpires huddled together next to home plate, then chatted with Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell. Castellanos walked out of the dugout with his bat and immediately handed it to crew chief Phil Cuzzi. There was a large chip at the top of the bat.
TV SeriesTVLine

Big Brother's 12 Best Alliances of All Time — and the 5 Worst!

Whether a coaster, a floater or a partner in a showmance, there are many different strategies one can play in the Big Brother house. But none of these will ever compare to the safety provided by a majority alliance. With Season 23 more than halfway over and the Cookout continuing...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy